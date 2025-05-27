State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $1.628 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

