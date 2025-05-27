State of Wyoming Sells 1,382 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Domo were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Domo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 77,300 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $502,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,900. This represents a 196.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $453.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

