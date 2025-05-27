State of Wyoming Sells 22,119 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.8%

NWL stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

