State of Wyoming Sells 2,781 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 3,952,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $219,873,736.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,106,647.60. This represents a 79.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.0%

KNTK stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.42%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

