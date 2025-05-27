State of Wyoming Sells 2,952 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Columbia Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Financial

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.