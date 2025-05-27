State of Wyoming Sells 3,353 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Wyoming cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,128,000 after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.91 and a 12-month high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

