State of Wyoming Sells 534 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LECO stock opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

