State of Wyoming Sells 70,000 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

State of Wyoming cut its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 267,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 186,723 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

