State of Wyoming Sells 895 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $72.48 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $918.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

