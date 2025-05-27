State of Wyoming Takes $131,000 Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,345,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,953,000 after buying an additional 225,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,800,000 after acquiring an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after acquiring an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.14 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

About California Resources

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.