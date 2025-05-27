State of Wyoming Takes $149,000 Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iradimed by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iradimed by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Iradimed by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Iradimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Iradimed Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 43.87%.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

