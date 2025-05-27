State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in State Street were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.93. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.15.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

