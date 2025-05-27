Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $551.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

