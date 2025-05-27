Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 327.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stride by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 401,838 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,694,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN opened at $153.03 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

