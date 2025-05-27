Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $591.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman bought 4,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,400.06. This represents a 14.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Lowney bought 2,200 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $73,414.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,125.38. The trade was a 32.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

