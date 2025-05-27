Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Peter Gill Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 5,000 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$41.02 ($26.64), for a total transaction of A$205,100.00 ($133,181.82).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,731 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$38.48 ($24.99), for a total transaction of A$220,528.88 ($143,200.57).

On Thursday, April 24th, Peter Gill sold 2,279 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$38.28 ($24.86), for a total value of A$87,240.12 ($56,649.43).

On Tuesday, April 15th, Peter Gill sold 1,990 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$38.23 ($24.82), for a total value of A$76,077.70 ($49,401.10).

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

