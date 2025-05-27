Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 89,300 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$330,427.86.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$1,495,260.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$86,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$397,991.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$390,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total value of C$94,303.44.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of TSE GEO opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.02. Geodrill Limited has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$3.80.

About Geodrill

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

