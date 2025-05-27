Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,312 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $13,695,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $736,283 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.31. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

