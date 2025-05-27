TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$148.34 and traded as high as C$164.20. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$164.00, with a volume of 86,382 shares.

TVK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of TerraVest Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$134.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of TerraVest Industries to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Charles Pellerin sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.03, for a total transaction of C$4,446,780.00. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

