Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,698 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,256,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,293,000 after buying an additional 1,484,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Terreno Realty by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $58,818,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after purchasing an additional 628,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,845,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,150,000 after purchasing an additional 628,065 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $71.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

