The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.10% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Neil Campbell bought 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn M. Zier purchased 200,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 2.6%

HAIN stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

