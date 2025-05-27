The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $15.77. The Weir Group shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 2,258 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

