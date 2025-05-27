thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and traded as low as $9.68. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 38,928 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TKAMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

