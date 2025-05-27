Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 946 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

