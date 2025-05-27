Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in VinFast Auto were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. VinFast Auto Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

