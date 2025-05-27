Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,880 shares of company stock worth $2,815,807 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

