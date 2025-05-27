Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

