Tidal Investments LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after purchasing an additional 636,049 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.2%

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

