Tidal Investments LLC Buys 1,990 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,426 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.10%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

