Tidal Investments LLC Buys 2,097 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 445,012 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ESNT opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

