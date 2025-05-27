Tidal Investments LLC Buys 7,815 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Qiagen by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 170.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Qiagen has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $49.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $483.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.66 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QGEN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

