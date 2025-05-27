Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,269,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,398,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

