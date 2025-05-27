Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in XPO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

