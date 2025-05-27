Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 386.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 232,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Garth Graham acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

