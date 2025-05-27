Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,550,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 644,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

