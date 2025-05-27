Tidal Investments LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4,442.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BILL from $88.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

