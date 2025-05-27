Tidal Investments LLC Has $775,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 92,407 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Align Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 486,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,392,000 after purchasing an additional 97,152 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $271.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

