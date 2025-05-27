Tidal Investments LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $375.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

