Tidal Investments LLC Has $811,000 Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

