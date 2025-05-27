Tidal Investments LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,061 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Lithium Americas worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 87,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,132.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 811,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 745,777 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Lithium Americas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $621.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

