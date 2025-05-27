Tidal Investments LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 754,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,445,000 after buying an additional 151,717 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Crane by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $230,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,871.60. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 target price on Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Crane Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CR opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

