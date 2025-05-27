Tidal Investments LLC Has $842,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $387.31 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.74.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

