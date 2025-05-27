Tidal Investments LLC Has $848,000 Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

