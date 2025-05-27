Tidal Investments LLC Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enstar Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $135,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $334.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $291.90 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

