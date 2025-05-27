Tidal Investments LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

