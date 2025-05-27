Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,880 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,164,000 after buying an additional 1,242,858 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,894,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,071,000 after buying an additional 686,319 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after buying an additional 490,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

