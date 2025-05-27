Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 9,110 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MUR opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.