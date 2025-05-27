Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $60,219,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

