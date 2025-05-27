Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $53,072,000. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Insider Activity

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

