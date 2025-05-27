Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $294,647,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 461,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.36. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

